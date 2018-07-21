‘Get wild’ with the Virginia Zoo’s GrowlFest 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo wants you to come get your growl on at GrowlFest 2018!

The event, which will be held on September 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will feature local breweries, food trucks, a children’s play area and exclusive after-hours access to the zoo.

Featured breweries will each be serving up two of their favorite brews. Additionally, the first 1,000 adult beer ticket purchasers will receive a commemorative 2018 GrowlFest growler.

The cost is $25 per person, with ticket prices increasing by $10 the day of the event. Attendees are invited to bring the whole family or a group of their wildest friends.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.