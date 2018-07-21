× First Warning Forecast: Soggy day on tap

A 100 percent chance of rain and storms today, which means at some point everyone will see rain. We will see some breaks in the rain as we head into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Another chance for some showers and storms on Sunday. Won’t be as wet as Saturday, but still looking at a 50/50 shot. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

The stretch of soggy weather will continue into the work week. You are going to need to keep the rain gear handy the entire week as a very unsettled weather pattern sets up. Temperatures will run a bit below normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

Today: Gloomy with showers and storms (100%). Highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers and storms (50%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

