First Warning Forecast: More wet weather on Sunday and next week

A few isolated showers possible overnight into Sunday morning. Lows in the low 70s. Watch out for patchy fog.

Another chance for some showers and storms on Sunday. Won’t be as wet as Saturday, but still looking at a 50/50 shot. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Many of these showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon. This is due to another area of low pressure.

The stretch of soggy weather will continue into the work week. You are going to need to keep the rain gear handy the entire week as a very unsettled weather pattern sets up. Temperatures will run a bit below normal, with highs in the mid 80s. Even though temperatures will be below normal, we will have high humidity. Feels-like temperatures into the 90s are likely.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

