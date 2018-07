NORFOLK, Va. – A residential structure fire was reported at 4 p.m. on 7813 Sheryl Drive, displacing four family members, including two adults and two children.

Units arrived to discover a fire showing on the exterior of a one-family residential structure.

The fire then extended into the interior of the structure, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was eventually controlled at 4:21 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.