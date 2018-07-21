Club Pilates opens new studio in Great Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Club Pilates is celebrating its new studio opening in Great Bridge July 21 and 22.

The studio officially opened July 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the studio is offering free intro classes, waiving enrollment fees and providing 20 percent off select memberships. Additionally, they’re drawing raffles with giveaways from local vendors as well as Club Pilates, including a grand prize of unlimited Pilates classes for one month.

Club Pilates describes itself as “a boutique Pilates studio specializing reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level.” To learn more, you can visit its website here.