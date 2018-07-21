Chesapeake police investigating a shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

Police officials responded to the area of Boarder and Windy Roads for a shooting around 8 p.m.

An adult male victim stated he and other occupants were riding in his vehicle when a vehicle with unknown male passengers began shooting at them.

According to police, the victim has non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark-colored Jeep.

There is no suspect(s) description or a motive for the shooting at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP.