CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Saturday’s showing of “Despicable Me 3” at Western Branch Park in Chesapeake has been rescheduled due to rain.

It will now be held on August 25, same time, same place.

The “Movie & More” series, put on by the City of Chesapeake, is free and runs select dates through October. It features a family-friendly DJ, large inflatables, face painting, lawn games and food vendors, along with a kid-friendly movie.

For more information on the series, visit the City of Chesapeake’s website.