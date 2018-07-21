36th annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival scheduled for August 24

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads’ longest-running outdoor jazz festival will be held from Friday, August 24 – 25 at Town Point Park.

The 36th annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival will feature an array of award-winning artists this year. The downtown event will showcases the likes of Boney James, Marcus Anderson, Adam Hawley and more!

The event will go on in rain or shine. Complete information on the jazz festival can be found here.

General admission is $30 on Friday and $30 on Saturday. Weekend packages are available for $60. Tickets are on sale now.