Virginia’s unemployment rate stays at 3.2%

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains unchanged from May’s rate of 3.2%.

The rate does show a 0.5% dip from a year ago, though. The current rate is the lowest rate in May and June since October 2007.

The data revealed that the labor force expanded to by 10, 407 in June, which was the fifth consecutive monthly increase, and at 4,348,904, set a new record high.

The number of unemployed citizens dropped to a total of 137, 728.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains below the national average, which rose to 4.0% this month.

“I am pleased to see the lowest unemployment rate in a decade holding steady, increased household employment, and record labor force expansion,” Governor Northam said in a press release.

Along with South Dakota, Virginia ranks thirteenth in the nation for seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.