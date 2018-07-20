Virginia Living Museum asks for public’s suggestions to name loggerhead sea turtle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum’s newest loggerhead sea turtle needs a name. And the museum is asking for the public’s help to name that turtle.

The sea turtle, which made a home in the museum’s Noland Chesapeake Bay Aquarium in June, is the center of a new social media campaign to find a fitting title.

The public’s suggestions will soon be narrowed down by the Museum, according to a press release. Community members are asked to vote online or on Facebook, as official voting will take place from July 25 – August 8.

Additionally, museum guests can fill out paper ballots in the Museum lobby. The winning name will be revealed in August.

As for the unnamed sea turtle, it was born in 2015, and found at Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The turtle weighed 33 pounds when it was admitted into the aquarium this June, but a gender has yet to be determined. Loggerheads don’t sexually mature until they are at least 15 years of age. They can live up to sixty years.

The Virginia Living Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.