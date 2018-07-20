Virginia Four Wheel Drive Association files lawsuit to block beach parking fee

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – The Virginia Four Wheel Drive Association filed a motion for injunctive relief in a North Carolina Superior Court July 21.

The lawsuit is in reaction to new fees for non-residents in Currituck County in order to park their vehicles on the beaches.

The Currituck County Commissioners voted 5-1 to instate an ordinance requiring non-residents of the county to pay a fee to park on the beach. The new fees went into effect May 28 in Chapter 10 Article II of the Currituck County Code of Ordinances.

Under the new regulation, non-residents who wish to park their vehicles on the beach are made to pay a $150.00 fee for the summer. The fee applies to both out-of-state visitors as well as North Carolina residents from outside of Currituck County equally.

Commissioner Mike Hall, who voted against the fee, said, “We’re not here to discourage day-trippers. We have other beaches; we have a lot of parking areas; we’ve added places where you can find out what’s available for you to go visit.”

The Virginia Four Wheel Drive Association said in a statement, “It is vital that, for the growth of our organization and hobby, beach vehicle access for all be promoted and protected now and forever. A victory in this lawsuit will allow members of our organization and others who share our passion to continue to do what we love and experience all that off-roading and our coasts have to offer. National shorelines and public beaches are just that—public. It is our aim to ensure that the rights of everyone who has been endowed with the rights to enjoy our landscape will always be able to do so.”

A Superior Court will now weigh whether or not Currituck County is discouraging non-residents from driving on the beach by enforcing the $150.00 fee. At this time, the scheduled date for this preliminary injunction hearing in the Currituck County Courthouse is July 30.