Tips to guard against ID theft while on vacation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As millions of Americans get ready to relax at the beach, visit theme parks, set sail on a cruise or explore exotic destinations this summer, AAA Tidewater Virginia is reminding travelers to take some simple precautions and prevent ID theft while on vacation.

Thieves can steal account numbers or other personal data enabling them to set up credit cards in another person’s name. The proliferation of mobile devices has provided another easy means for criminals to access personal data and steal thousands of dollars using other people’s identities.

Services that monitor users’ credit activities and assist in resolving fraudulent charges can be a huge help to consumers as ID theft crime continues to grow.

Additionally, AAA Tidewater advises the following precautions for travelers: