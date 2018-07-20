THE OUTPOST new episode, Tuesday 7/24 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Mistress and the Worm” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEARCH AND DISCOVERY – Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to command a murderous creature she has summoned. Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) work to uncover the cause of the plaguing disease. Talon and Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) unlikely friendship grows as Talon continues to search for more of her family’s murderers. Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by Kurt Knight (#103). Original airdate 07/24/2018.