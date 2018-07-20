THE ORIGINALS new episode, Wednesday 7/25 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Tale of Two Wolves”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

RETURN TO MYSTIC FALLS — With Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) facing a life-threatening affliction and deteriorating quickly, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) travels to Mystic Falls to seek help from Caroline (guest star Candice King). Tasked with keeping Hope preoccupied in Mystic Falls, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) comes to a heartbreaking realization about his niece. Meanwhile, at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, a run-in with Alaric Saltzman (guest star Matthew Davis) throws a wrench into Klaus’ plan. Charles Michael Davis also stars. Rudy Persico directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie & Julie Plec (#512). Original airdate 7/25/2018.