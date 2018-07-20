The Educated Redneck on this year’s Comedy for Cure benefit on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Comedian Dan Ellison, The Educated Redneck, is back with us to have some laughs and talk about a special comedy fundraiser.

Dan is hosting the 4th Annual Comedy for a Cure, Sunday, July 22 at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Virginia Beach. Performers will include special guest Brett Leake, seen on the Tonight Show, along with David Catash, David Beck, Quincy Carr, Jay Gates, and Nick & Scott.

The show supports the local Relay for Life. For ticket info, call (757) 403-2125 or visit the event WEB PAGE.