Suspect wanted for failing to appear on grand larceny charge in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need your help to find a suspect they've been looking for since 2012.

They're trying to find Lashuna Gaines. According to police, she's wanted for failing to appear on a grand larceny charge.

Police say she used to live in Chesapeake, but they no longer have a current address for her.

If you know where she is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.