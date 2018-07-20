Suspect wanted for failing to appear on grand larceny charge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need your help to find a suspect they've been looking for since 2012.
They're trying to find Lashuna Gaines. According to police, she's wanted for failing to appear on a grand larceny charge.
Police say she used to live in Chesapeake, but they no longer have a current address for her.
