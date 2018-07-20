Squadron of the Month HM-15 Blackhawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK Va,- We are spending the morning with U.S. Navy's Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15. Known also as the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks were established in 1987 and its squadron is stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

So what do the pilots of the Blackhawks fly? Well, its aircraft of choice is the MH-53E Sea Dragon.

The Sea Dragon allows the Blackhawks to patrol foreign and domestic waters, allowing them to locate and destroy sea-based mines that would harm watercraft and map safe sea lanes of travel.

The Blackhawks have around 700 sailors and nearly 130 are currently deployed in Bahrain.