Poll: Which lip sync challenge video is the best?

The Virginia Beach Police Department attempted to top both Norfolk and Hampton PD’s lip sync challenge videos with an elaborate, three-part feature.

The VBPD’s video, which was released yesterday, was certainly an inspiring effort, but was it the best of the three videos?

First, it was the Norfolk police that dropped its take on “Uptown Funk,” which became a viral sensation.

Then the Hampton PD got funky with the Marky Mark classic “Good Vibrations.”

Not to be outdone, the VBPD offered up “Hotline Bling,” “Happy” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”