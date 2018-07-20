PENN & TELLER: FOOL US new episode, Monday 7/23 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Psych!!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHICH CAME FIRST THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Seth Grabel, Patrick Folkerts, Migz and Emily Victoria. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#508). Original airdate 7/23/2018.