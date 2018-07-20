Ocean View Crab & Seafood Festival canceled

NORFOLK, Va. – The 27th Annual Ocean View Crab & Seafood Festival has been canceled because of impending weather that will be making its way into the area Saturday.

Organizers announced the cancellation Friday morning via Facebook. Even though the event is canceled hey also said to be on the lookout about T-shirt sales.

Weather conditions for the weekend look to be pretty wet, especially Saturday.

News 3’s First Warning Weather Team says we will see a soggy and cloudy weekend. And that we will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will taper off a bit Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

