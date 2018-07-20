Ocean View Crab & Seafood Festival canceled

NORFOLK, Va. – The 27th Annual Ocean View Crab & Seafood Festival has been canceled because of impending weather that will be making its way into the area Saturday.

Photo provided by the 27th Annual Ocean View Crab & Seafood Festival.

Organizers announced the cancellation Friday morning via Facebook. Even though the event is canceled hey also said to be on the lookout about T-shirt sales.

Weather conditions for the weekend look to be pretty wet, especially Saturday.

News 3’s First Warning Weather Team says we will see a soggy and cloudy weekend. And that we will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will taper off a bit Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

