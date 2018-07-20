Norfolk Police seek assistance in identifying robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Have you seen this man?

Norfolk Police are hoping someone can help them identify him, as he’s a robbery suspect captured on surveillance photos.

On July 17 at approximately 5:45 p.m., police were called to a robbery in the 1600 block of Amelia Street. When police arrived, they found a 74-year-old man who stated that an unknown man assaulted him and took several personal items.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.