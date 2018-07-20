One person injured in shooting on Bolton Street

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Bolton Street.

Dispatchers received the call around 2 p.m. One man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Expect police presence in the area as officers investigate the shooting. Norfolk Police ask anyone with information in this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.