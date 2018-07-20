Nonprofit donates trauma, Narcan kits for Isle of Wight K9 handlers

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office received a gift from a Texas nonprofit recently that will enhance its K9 handler teams.

K9s of Valor graciously donated trauma and Narcan kits to the department, according to a Facebook post from the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office.

The kits will help the K9 teams be able to combat dangers of fentanyl by having a reversal kit handy.

The trauma will help handlers provide first aid to their K9 partners, in case of any immediate medical emergencies they may encounter while on duty.