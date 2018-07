Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Daring on land, on sea... and in the air, too.

Current and former Navy SEALs took to the skies Friday with Skydive Suffolk and made the leap. Video captured from the plane to the air shows them making a midair circular formation.

This group of military members gathers every year as part of a reunion at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek.

The oldest member of Friday's jump? 76.