Motorcyclist seriously injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Holy Neck Road Friday night.

The call came in at 9:10 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist ran off the road and into a ditch. The man received emergency medical assessment and treatment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews before he was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The victim’s injuries are said to be serious.

Holy Neck Road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for at least another hour as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

