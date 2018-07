MASTERS OF ILLUSION back to back episodes, Friday 7/27 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

**ALL NEW** “Twisted Classics”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

MYSTICAL MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Les Arnold & Dazzle, Chris Korn, The Alchemist, Bill Cook, Eric Jones and Xavier Mortimer (#505). Original airdate 7/27/2018.

“The Fastest Illusion in the World…and More!”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

METAMORPHOSIS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Titou, Greg Frewin, Spidey, Billy Kidd, Jibrizy, Chris Randall, George Iglesias and Murray SawChuck (#503). Original airdate 7/13/2018.