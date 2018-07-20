Man linked to missing Pamplin woman arrested, charged with arson

RICHMOND, Va. – Juan Benavidez II, 19, was taken into custody and charged with arson. He is also someone police think is linked to a missing Pamplin, Virginia, teen.

Benavidez allegedly set a car on fire that is registered to a family member of Megan Lorraine Metzger, 19, who was last seen Tuesday.

The incident involving Benavidez began Thursday around 11 a.m. when King George County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle allegedly headed to Westmoreland County possibly on Route 3.

The vehicle Benavidez was allegedly driving was a white 2004 Mazda 4- door sedan, and was located a short time later on Leedstown Road near Twilford. The vehicle had been set fire and was completely destroyed.

Benavidez is being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail without bond and was taken into custody without incident.

Metzger was last seen Tuesday in Pamplin. Authorities believe she may have been abducted and in danger.

Metzger is described as a white woman who is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a five-inch scar on her right arm.

Virginia State Police issued an Ashanti Alert for the missing 19-year-old woman Thursday night.

State Police say Metzger may need medical attention.

Anyone who has seen Metzger or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445.

Click here for more information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.