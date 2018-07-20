Lesner Bridge ‘The Canoes’ sculpture to be dedicated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The public is invited to the dedication of The Canoes, a large-scale sculpture by Donald Lipski on the new Lesner Bridge, on Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m.

Located on the pedestrian overlook of the new Lesner Bridge, The Canoes features 10 full-size aluminum canoes stamped and punched with elaborate lace patterns, a nod to the decorative arts of the early settlers.

The canoes are joined at the center in a stylized sunburst, balanced atop a tall arch. It is lit in the evening by LED lights for visibility, and features a seating area overlooking the Chesapeake Bay.

The Canoes will continue the Public Art Virginia Beach Foundation’s legacy to enhance the city’s public spaces with art and bring works to the community that are free and accessible to view and enjoy.

“Virginia Beach citizens worked for two years to raise all of the needed funds to make this project a reality,” said Andrew Fine, president of the Public Art Virginia Beach Foundation. “The Foundation is pleased to give this gift to the City of Virginia Beach. The Canoes will be a beacon of light and beauty, a sunburst and a beautiful brooch.”

During the dedication ceremony, Fine and his wife, Barbara, will be recognized as recipients of the City’s 2018 Champion for the Arts Award.

Mayor Louis R. Jones is proud of civic groups like the Public Art Virginia Beach Foundation contributing to the development of our community’s public spaces. “The City of Virginia Beach is very appreciative of all the citizens who donated their money and time to give this breathtaking sculpture to our community and make Virginia Beach a more vibrant place to live and visit,” Jones said.

Designated event parking will be located near the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp and Beach Facility at 3576 Piedmont Circle.