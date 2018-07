Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Royal BB Girls (theroyalbbgirls.com) and professional photographer Erin Clark (www.enephoto.com) show us the tricks of the trade to capture our furry friends on film.

Check out the 2018 BB Girls Furbaby Ice Cream Social

Saturday, July 21 at 11 AM - 3 PM

E-n-E Photography

1777 London Bridge Rd, Virginia Beach

Learn more HERE.