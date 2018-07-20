× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds build today, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today, rain this weekend… Temperatures will start in the 60s and low 70s again this morning. Highs will return to the mid 80s this afternoon, similar to yesterday and a few degrees below normal. Dew point values will stay in the 60s, making it feel more refreshing again today. Clouds will build through the day as a stationary front and area of low pressure slowly build up the East Coast. We will see more sunshine this morning and more clouds this afternoon. Rain chances will be slim today.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain moving in overnight from south to north. For most of us, rain will not move in until after midnight. Lows will return to the low 70s.

A soggy and cloudy weekend. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will taper off a bit Saturday evening to Sunday morning. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday but humidity will increase. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday but it will feel more like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will return for Sunday afternoon and evening.

We will be stuck in a soggy, warm, and muggy pattern for much of next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible for almost every day next week.

Today: Building Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 20th

1956 F1 Tornado: Henrico Co, F0 Tornado Richmond

1985 F0 Tornado: Goochland Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

