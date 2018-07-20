× First Warning Forecast: Wet weather moves in for the weekend

It’s been another comfortable day today. The humidity has been fairly low for mid-July. Dewpoints will start to rise tonight and Saturday. Today will be one of our last mainly dry days. We are forecasting multiple days with rain chances. Rain chance will increase this evening. Giving it about a 30 percent chance. Rain will continue to move in overnight becoming more widespread. We could see some patchy fog. Lows will fall into the low 70s.

A 100 percent chance of rain and storms Saturday, especially during the morning hours. We will see some breaks in the rain as we head into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Another chance for some showers and storms on Sunday. Won’t be as wet as Saturday, but still looking at a 50/50 shot. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

The stretch of soggy weather will continue into the work week. You are going to need to keep the rain gear handy the entire week as a very unsettled weather pattern sets up. Temperatures will run a bit below normal, with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Overcast with rain moving in (30%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Gloomy with showers and storms (100%). Highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Chance of showers and storms (50%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

