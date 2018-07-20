× First Warning Forecast: A Wet Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We had a nice start to our Friday but clouds are starting to roll in this afternoon which will leave us mostly cloudy by the evening. Most of us will stay dry through the day but there is a 20% chance of showers by the evening. Majority of the rain will move in overnight tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s with the humidity a little higher than yesterday.

A soggy and cloudy weekend. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with widespread showers and thunderstorms to start off the day. Rain chances will taper off a bit Saturday evening to Sunday morning. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday but humidity will increase. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday but it will feel more like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will return for Sunday afternoon and evening.

We will be stuck in a soggy, warm, and muggy pattern for much of next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible for almost every day next week.

Today: Building Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 20th

1956 F1 Tornado: Henrico Co, F0 Tornado Richmond

1985 F0 Tornado: Goochland Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

