Accident in Gloucester County takes down power pole

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – An automobile accident took down power lines on Guinea Road today, forcing the road to be closed between Haywood Lane and Mark Pine Road for more than an hour.

Dispatchers received the call at noon for a pick-up truck that had lost control on Guinea Road and crossed the ditch. The truck hit a power pole and brought it down, causing the power lines to block the road.

The driver and passenger of the truck were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Guinea Road reopened at 1:45 p.m.