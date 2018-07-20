7 deaths in waters of Outer Banks since April

OUTER BANKS, Va. – There have been seven deaths since April in the waters of the Outer Banks.

The first death was of a boy in Kitty Hawk at the end of April when a 4-year-old was swept away by a wave when he was with his mother at the beach. The family was vacationing in the area when it occurred.

May would see no deaths in the waters of the Outer Banks but it would be followed by four death in June, three of which spanned a 3-day period, with two deaths occurring on June 6.

Currently, in July, there have been two deaths, with the most recent happening Sunday in Duck, North Carolina.

Many of the deaths were related to rough surf conditions.

