Travel Junkie Julia Dimon shares some late-summer travel tips on Coast Live

July 19, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- It's not too late to plan a summer vacation! The host of National Geographic's Word Travels and "Travel Junkie," Julia Dimon provides some late-summer travel suggestions and why it’s important to book a ‘relaxing’ vacation. She recently published her book: Travel Junkie, a Badass Guide to Travel.   