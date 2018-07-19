Travel Junkie Julia Dimon shares some late-summer travel tips on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- It's not too late to plan a summer vacation! The host of National Geographic's Word Travels and "Travel Junkie," Julia Dimon provides some late-summer travel suggestions and why it’s important to book a ‘relaxing’ vacation. She recently published her book: Travel Junkie, a Badass Guide to Travel.
