Tips to beat the heat without breaking the bank on Coast Live

Posted 1:26 pm, July 19, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Even as people crank the temperature down on their A/C units, homeowners are still looking for ways to save money while staying comfortable. Energy efficiency expert Brittani Youman joins us with some helpful tips on how to beat the heat without breaking the bank. Presented by Lennox.