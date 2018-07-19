× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and lower humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A refreshing day… Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning, about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds blending in this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s today but with even lower humidity. Highs will remain in the mid 80s on Friday and clouds will start to build in. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow morning to partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon.

Heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will return and with dew points in the mid 70s, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday as a front moves in then stalls over the Mid-Atlantic. Heat, humidity, and rain chances will continue into early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 19th

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

2007 Widespread Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Fluvanna to Gloucester

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

