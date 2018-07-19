Surry County Sheriff’s Office investigates food mart burglary

SURRY COUNTY, Va. – The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into the Parth Food Mart.

This incident occurred early July 17 at 7860 Colonial Trail West in the Spring Grove section of Surry County. An individual broke into the Food Mart and took several items from the store.

There appear to be two individuals involved, as the suspect captured on video seemed to be talking to someone.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, you can contact Detective Cassell at the Sheriff’s Office at (757) 294-5264.