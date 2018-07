MANHATTAN — A steam pipe exploded in Manhattan Thursday morning, according to WPIX in New York City

It happened along Fifth Avenue between W. 21st and W. 22nd Streets along the Flatiron District at about 6:40 a.m.

Nearby residents are told to take shelter in place.

All streets are closed to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area, fire officials said.

Con Edison is working with the FDNY to contain and isolate the explosion.

No injuries are reported at this time.