State trooper association holding contest for “Best Looking Cruiser”

NORFOLK, Va. – The American Association of State Troopers is holding a contest to name which state police department has the best police cruiser.

Voting for the “Best Looking Cruiser” will run through July 25, 2018, and a vote for the cruiser is by clicking “like” on the photo for the state cruiser you like the best.

The organization says that comments on the cruisers do not count as votes.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2019 Wall Calendar.”

Voting will end at 5 p.m. on July 25.

To see the cruisers and vote, click here.