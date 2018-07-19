Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A sick raccoon tested positive for rabies after being collected in Norfolk.

The animal was turned over by a resident to a wildlife rehabilitator who works for Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge back on July 10. The raccoon was humanely euthanized after its condition worsened.

No animal or human exposures have been reported at this time, but the Norfolk Department of Public Health would like to contact the individual who dropped the raccoon off to representatives.

Any exposure, including all animal bites and scratches should be reported to local health departments.

The City of Norfolk recommends taking these precautions to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to your home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.