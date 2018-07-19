Puppies in need of a home from Hampton animal rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Our News 3 This Morning crew got a chance to hang out with some adorable puppies this morning that are up for adoption!

The 10-week-old puppies were originally rescued from Lousiana by Unchain America and are being held for adoption by Critters 4 U Animal Rescue, located in Hampton.

Unchain America is the group that rescued 150 dogs in 2017 and 92 dogs in 2018 so far. The mission of the organization is to, "help chained, penned, caged, stray or abandoned dogs in their most desperate time of need.”

To adopt a dog from Critters 4 U Rescue, click here.

The puppies pictured in this story are up for adoption and you must fill out an adoption first on the website.