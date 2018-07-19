Previewing the big CoVa “Best of” Party with a hula twist on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Dancers from Halau Kahealani (www.halaukahealani.com) dance group show us some island moves to get folks in the spirit for the CoVa Best of Party.

With a luau theme, the 2018 CoVaBiz BOB (Best of Business) Awards will be presented on July 26th during an evening of hula dancing, delicious food and fun.

Coastal Virginia Magazine's 'Best Of The Party' will be held at the Half Moon Cruise and Celebration Center in Downtown Norfolk, Thursday July 26th from 6-9 PM.

Learn more at CoVaBestOf.com.