Norfolk Restaurant Week: The Barrel Room

NORFOLK, Va. – The Barrel room wants you to stop by before Norfolk Restaurant Week is over.

The week all about good food and great deals is happening right now until July 22nd.

If you’ve never been The Barrel Room is located off Granby St.

They have a range of delicious meal options to choose from.

Lunch is a steal at $12 dollars and $35 dollar dinner.

Restaurant week is the perfect chance to go downtown Norfolk and try a place you have never been and an excuse to get out of cooking dinner this week.

There are 27 restaurants participating.