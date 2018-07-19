Norfolk Animal Care Center requests “wish list” items for its animals

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care Center wants you – to go through your old blankets, towels and comforters for a good cause.

The shelter has compiled a “wish list” of items that can go a long way for its animals. Along with blankets and towels, it’s also requesting items such as batteries, rubbing alcohol, canned cat and dog food and hot dogs.

To donate, you can visit the shelter at 5585 Sabre Road from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NACC is open-admission, and cares for 400 to 600 animals each month. Animals are never turned away regardless of species, age, health or temperament.