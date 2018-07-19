Newport News woman pleads guilty to heroin and fentanyl distribution conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl earlier today.

Paula Jean Sciotto participated in a heroin and fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in the Hampton Roads area from December 2015 until July 2017, according to court documents.

Sciotto, 36, allegedly distributed more than 100 grams of heroin, as well as a quantity of fentanyl in Hampton and Newport News.

Sciotto faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. She will be sentenced on October 29.