Newport News Police respond to motorcycle crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 23-year-old man has sustained minor injuries after a motorcycle crash in Newport News Thursday morning.

The Newport News Police Department told News 3 that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Enterprise Drive and Warwick Blvd.

According to officers, a Toyota sedan and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The young man was driving the motorcycle and has since been taken to a local hospital or further treatment.

The woman who was driving the Toyota sedan was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.