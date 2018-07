NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been critically injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive Thursday evening.

The call came in at 7:06 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are said to be life threatening.

There is currently no suspect information.

This is a developing story.

