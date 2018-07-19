Kroger Mid-Atlantic to hold hiring event for new Suffolk store

SUFFOLK, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic is holding a hiring event on Friday, July 20 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn – Suffolk Riverfront located at 100 E. Constance Road in Suffolk.

The hiring event is for the Kroger store that will be opening soon at the Riverdale Plaza redevelopment located at 1401 North Main Street in Suffolk.

Interested persons should apply online here. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the interviews, which do not require an appointment.

Approximately 58 positions are available in all areas of the store. The roles are primarily part-time hourly roles, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

“We are excited about welcoming new associates to Kroger and we are interested in speaking with anyone that wants to join our team,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

While the hiring event is open to the general public, Kroger Mid-Atlantic encourages former Farm Fresh employees to attend who are still seeking positions. Currently, nearly 400 former Farm Fresh employees have joined the Kroger team.