James City County woman arrested for assaulting firefighter

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – 41-year-old Ellen Carol West, of Tilghman Court in James City County, was arrested after assaulting a firefighter working a structure fire.

On July 15 just after 1:00 a.m., James City County firefighters were on scene at a fire in the 100 block of Tilghman Court at the Woods of Williamsburg Apartments.

West approached a 24-year-old female firefighter assisting firefighting operations and punched her in the chest one time, asking, “How much can you handle, [expletive]?” The assault was unprovoked, and it is not known why West assaulted the victim.

West was arrested and charged with felony assault on a firefighter. She is being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The victim was taken to Williamsburg Regional Sentara Hospital, where she was treated for a minor injury and released.